Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Releasing In 5-Movie 4K Blu-ray/Digital Collection

Mad Max 5-Film Collection Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is releasing as a single title on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD, but will also be available in the Limited Edition Mad Max 5-Film Collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The collection includes all five current franchise films: Mad Max (1979), Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) all in 4k resolution on Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as a code to redeem digital copies.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Mad Max films are presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on each title except for Mad Max (1979) which offers DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono.

The Mad Max 5-Film Collection (Limited Edition) is priced $99.99 Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)