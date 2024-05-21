Home4k Blu-rayRocky Balboa (2006) Theatrical & Director's Cuts Upgraded To 4k
Rocky Balboa (2006) Theatrical & Director’s Cuts Upgraded To 4k

Rocky Balboa (2006) Theatrical & Directors Cut 4k SteelBook open
Rocky Balboa (2006) Theatrical & Director’s Cut 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is releasing a 4k Blu-ray upgrade of Rocky Balboa (2006) starring Sylvester Stallone. The 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook arrives on July 16, 2024 and contains both the Theatrical and Director’s Cut both in 4k.

On 4k Blu-ray, Rocky Balboa is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include commentary from Sylvester Stallone, deleted scenes and alternate ending, and 4 featurettes. And, a Digital 4k copy is provided via a redeemable code from Movies Anywhere partners.

Rocky Balboa (2006) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook with Theatrical & Director’s Cut is priced $40. Buy on Amazon.

Rocky Balboa (2006) Theatrical & Directors Cut 4k SteelBook
Rocky Balboa (2006) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Rocky Balboa (2006) Theatrical & Directors Cut 4k SteelBook specs
Rocky Balboa (2006) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Description: When he loses a highly publicized virtual boxing match to ex-champ Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), reigning heavyweight titleholder Mason Dixon (Antonio Tarver) retaliates by challenging the Italian Stallion to a nationally televised, 10-round exhibition bout. To the surprise of his son (Milo Ventimiglia, TV’s Heroes) and friends, Rocky agrees to come out of retirement and face an opponent who’s faster, stronger and thirty years his junior. With the odds stacked firmly against him, Rocky takes on Dixon in what will become the greatest fight in boxing history, a hard-hitting, action-packed battle of the ages!

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

