The Magnificent Seven (1960) Arriving In A Limited Edition 4k Steelbook 

The Magnificent Seven (1960) – Limited Edition Steelbook Buy on Amazon

The Magnificent Seven (1960) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition Steelbook from Shout! Studios on June 4, 2024. The restored presentation from a 4k scan of the original camera negatives has been enhanced with Dolby Vision (compatible with HDR10) to allow up to 10-bit color.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray Steelbook is priced $27.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon

Disc Features

Restoration and Color Grade Using an Existing 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Audio Commentary with Stars James Coburn and Eli Wallach and Executive Producer Walter Mirisch

Audio Commentary with Film Historian Sir Christopher Frayling

Guns For Hire: The Making of The Magnificent Seven

Elmer Bernstein and The Magnificent Seven

Sir Christopher Frayling on The Magnificent Seven

The Linen Book: Lost Images from The Magnificent Seven

Original Theatrical Trailers

Still Gallery

Academy Award® winner Yul Brynner stars in the landmark Western that launched the film careers of Steve McQueen (The Great Escape), Charles Bronson (The Dirty Dozen), and James Coburn (Affliction). Tired of being ravaged by an army of marauding bandits, the residents of a small Mexican village seek help from seven American gunfighters. The only problem? It’s seven against 50!



Also featuring Eli Wallach (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) and Robert Vaughn (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.), and set against Elmer Bernstein’s Oscar®-nominated score, director John Sturges’ thrilling adventure comes to stunning 4K UHD!

