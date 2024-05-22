Home4k Blu-rayThe Magnificent Seven (1960) Arriving In A Limited Edition 4k Steelbook 
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

The Magnificent Seven (1960) Arriving In A Limited Edition 4k Steelbook 

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Magnificent Seven (1960) - Limited Edition Steelbook
The Magnificent Seven (1960) – Limited Edition Steelbook Buy on Amazon

The Magnificent Seven (1960) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition Steelbook from Shout! Studios on June 4, 2024. The restored presentation from a 4k scan of the original camera negatives has been enhanced with Dolby Vision (compatible with HDR10) to allow up to 10-bit color.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray Steelbook is priced $27.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon

Disc Features

  • Restoration and Color Grade Using an Existing 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative
  • In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)
  • Audio Commentary with Stars James Coburn and Eli Wallach and Executive Producer Walter Mirisch
  • Audio Commentary with Film Historian Sir Christopher Frayling
  • Guns For Hire: The Making of The Magnificent Seven
  • Elmer Bernstein and The Magnificent Seven
  • Sir Christopher Frayling on The Magnificent Seven
  • The Linen Book: Lost Images from The Magnificent Seven
  • Original Theatrical Trailers
  • Still Gallery

Academy Award® winner Yul Brynner stars in the landmark Western that launched the film careers of Steve McQueen (The Great Escape), Charles Bronson (The Dirty Dozen), and James Coburn (Affliction). Tired of being ravaged by an army of marauding bandits, the residents of a small Mexican village seek help from seven American gunfighters. The only problem? It’s seven against 50!

Also featuring Eli Wallach (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) and Robert Vaughn (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.), and set against Elmer Bernstein’s Oscar®-nominated score, director John Sturges’ thrilling adventure comes to stunning 4K UHD!

Previous article
Rocky Balboa (2006) Theatrical & Director’s Cuts Upgraded To 4k
Next article
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Releasing In 4k For The First Time
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 4k SteelBook

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Releasing In 4k For The First Time

HD Report - 0
Rocky Balboa (2006) Theatrical & Directors Cut 4k SteelBook open

Rocky Balboa (2006) Theatrical & Director’s Cuts Upgraded To 4k

HD Report - 0
Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Blu-ray Disc Player

This Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Disc Player Is Only $219

DealFinder - 0