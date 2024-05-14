New Gravity Blu-ray Features Dolby Atmos & Silent Space Version

Gravity (2013) Blu-ray 2024 edition w/Atmos Buy on Amazon

A new Blu-ray Disc edition of Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity (2013) from Warner Bros. features Dolby Atmos immersive audio plus the “Silent Space” version of the film.

Why is this such a significant re-release of a movie on Blu-ray? Gravity was only available with Dolby Atmos on physical media once previously, in the Diamond Luxe Edition that was released in 2015. The rare edition, which includes a 3D Blu-ray copy, sells for hundreds of dollars within secondary markets such as eBay.

In addition to Atmos, the Blu-ray edition includes the “Silent Space” version of the film that does not contain any film score, only dialogue and audio effects. It’s what the studio calls an “experiment in film,” and it’s certainly worth checking out.

And, previously-released bonus features (on a second disc) include “Looking to the Stars: The Evolution of Space Films,” “Gravity: The Human Experience,” Sandra’s Birthday Wish,” “Collision Point,” “Aningaaq – A Short By Jonás Curaón,” as well as behind the scenes footage and shot breakdowns.

As far as a 4k Blu-ray edition of the film, Gravity doesn’t appear to be on Warner’s shortlist. But the reality is a 4k presentation would be an upscale anyway, as the film was only mastered in 2k (and not film) so it was never made to be in 4k resolution.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a new copy of Gravity on Blu-ray Disc for $15.98.