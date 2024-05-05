Home4k Blu-rayThe Fall Guy is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

The Fall Guy is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Fall Guy 4k Blu-ray SteelBook angle
The Fall Guy (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy at Walmart

The Fall Guy (2024) directed by David Leitch and Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt was released in theaters on May 3, 2024 and will soon be available in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook from Walmart in the US.

Release date, disc specs and bonus materials are coming soon.

The Fall Guy (2024) is list priced $$39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and Digital ($29.99 (Early Digital Premiere). Buy on Amazon

Logline: A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s blockbuster film.

Description: Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman fresh off an almost career-ending accident. Colt is persuaded to return to his stunt career when he’s told his ex, Jody (Emily Blunt), is directing a film and asked for him specifically. With hopes of winning back the love of his life, Colt returns to set only to find the movie’s leading man missing and production in peril. Ensnared in an increasingly wild conspiracy, he must solve the mystery to save Jody’s film and get one last shot with her. What could possibly go right? David Leitch (director of Bullet Train and producer of John Wick) delivers a hard-hitting, hilarious action-thriller with The Fall Guy.

The Fall Guy (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
The Fall Guy 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open
The Fall Guy (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy at Walmart
Previous article
The Crow (1994) starring Brandon Lee has been restored for release on 4k Blu-ray with New Bonus Material
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Crow (1994) 4k Blu-ray

The Crow (1994) starring Brandon Lee has been restored for release...

HD Report - 0
Once Upon A Time In The West (1968) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray open

Sergio Leone’s Once Upon A Time In The West gets a...

HD Report - 0
The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

The Hunger Games Movies Releasing In 5-Film Collection From Lionsgate

HD Report - 0