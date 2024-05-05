The Fall Guy is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Fall Guy (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy at Walmart

The Fall Guy (2024) directed by David Leitch and Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt was released in theaters on May 3, 2024 and will soon be available in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook from Walmart in the US.

Release date, disc specs and bonus materials are coming soon.

The Fall Guy (2024) is list priced $$39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and Digital ($29.99 (Early Digital Premiere). Buy on Amazon

Logline: A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s blockbuster film.

Description: Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman fresh off an almost career-ending accident. Colt is persuaded to return to his stunt career when he’s told his ex, Jody (Emily Blunt), is directing a film and asked for him specifically. With hopes of winning back the love of his life, Colt returns to set only to find the movie’s leading man missing and production in peril. Ensnared in an increasingly wild conspiracy, he must solve the mystery to save Jody’s film and get one last shot with her. What could possibly go right? David Leitch (director of Bullet Train and producer of John Wick) delivers a hard-hitting, hilarious action-thriller with The Fall Guy.

The Fall Guy (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon