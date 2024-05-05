Home4k Blu-rayThe Crow (1994) starring Brandon Lee has been restored for release on...
The Crow (1994) starring Brandon Lee has been restored for release on 4k Blu-ray with New Bonus Material

The Crow (1994) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
The Crow (1994) 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniversary SteelBook

The Crow (1994) starring Brandon Lee has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The single disc arrives in a standard plastic case and Limited SteelBook Edition, each with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Crow is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound, as well as French Dolby Digital. Subtitles are provided in English HD and French.

Extra bonus materials include the new featurettes Shadows & Pain: Designing The Crow and Sideshow Collectibles: An Interview with Edward R. Pressman. Additional extras include audio commentary with Director Alex Proyas, Producer Jeff Most, and Screenwriter John Shirley, as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette, profile on James O’Barr, extended scenes, deleted scenes montage, and trailer.

The Limited Edition SteelBook features unique artwork on the front, reverse, and inside of the hardshell metal case, protected by a plastic slipcover with semi-transparent image that partially reveals the SteelBook inside.

The 30th Anniversary editions of The Crow (1994) from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrive on May 7, 2024.

The Crow is priced $24.99 (standard 4k Blu-ray) and $30.99 (4k SteelBook) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • NEW Shadows & Pain: Designing The Crow
    • Angels All Fire: Birth of the Legend
    • On Hallowed Ground: The Outer Realm
    • Twisted Wreckage: The Inside Spaces
  • NEW Sideshow Collectibles: An Interview with Edward R. Pressman
  • Audio Commentary with Director Alex Proyas
  • Audio Commentary by Producer Jeff Most and Screenwriter John Shirley
  • Behind the Scenes Featurette
  • A Profile on James O’Barr
  • Extended Scenes:
    • The Arcade Bombing
    • The Funboy Fight
    • The Shootout at Top Dollar’s
  • Deleted Footage Montage                                      
  • Trailer
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature
The Crow (1994) 4k Blu-ray
The Crow (1994) 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniversary
The Crow (1994) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
The Crow (1994) 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniversary SteelBook

Logline: A man brutally murdered comes back to life as an undead avenger of his and his fiancée’s murder.

Summary: On the night before his wedding, musician Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) and his fiancée are brutally murdered by members of a violent inner-city gang. On the anniversary of their death, Eric rises from the grave and assumes the gothic mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger. Tracking down the thugs responsible for the crimes and mercilessly murdering them, Eric eventually confronts head gangster Top Dollar (Michael Wincott) to complete his macabre mission.

Article updated. Original publish date Feb. 21, 2024.

