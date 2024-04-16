‘Immaculate’ now available in Digital (Rent/Purchase), Blu-ray & DVD Releasing Soon

Immaculate (2024) starring Sydney Sweeney

Neon’s Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney is now available in digital formats including HD and 4k UHD. The film typically costs $9.99 to rent or $19.99 to purchase from digital movie services such as Amazon, Apple TV, and FandangoAtHome.

Immaculate will also be released in physical media formats (expected June 11, 2024) including Blu-ray and DVD from Decal. The Blu-ray and DVD editions can be pre-ordered for $20.99 and $19.99, respectively, from Amazon.

Logline: Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets.