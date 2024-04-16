HomeBlu-ray Disc'Immaculate' now available in Digital (Rent/Purchase), Blu-ray & DVD Releasing Soon
'Immaculate' now available in Digital (Rent/Purchase), Blu-ray & DVD Releasing Soon

Immaculate Sydney Sweeney
Immaculate (2024) starring Sydney Sweeney

Neon’s Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney is now available in digital formats including HD and 4k UHD. The film typically costs $9.99 to rent or $19.99 to purchase from digital movie services such as Amazon, Apple TV, and FandangoAtHome.

Immaculate will also be released in physical media formats (expected June 11, 2024) including Blu-ray and DVD from Decal. The Blu-ray and DVD editions can be pre-ordered for $20.99 and $19.99, respectively, from Amazon.

Logline: Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets.

Immaculate poster
Immaculate (2024) starring Sydney Sweeney
