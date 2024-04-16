Dune: Part Two Is Now Available To Rent/Purchase In Digital Formats

Dune: Part Two (2024) starring Florence Pugh Buy/Rent on Amazon.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Dune: Part Two is now available to purchase or rent in digital formats including 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

The digital release of Dune: Part Two predates the physical media editions that are scheduled to arrive in stores May 14, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Dune: Part Two is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.

Bonus features include “Creating the Fremen World,” “Chakobsa Training,” “Worm-Riding,” “Finding the Worlds of Dune,” “Buzz Around the New “Thopter”,” “Becoming Feyd,” “A New Set of Threads,” “Deeper into the Desert, The Sounds of Dune” (currently available on Apple TV), and more.

The early digital premiere of Dune: Part Two is priced $24.99 (Rent) and $29.99 (Purchase) from most digital movie services. A Bonus X-Ray Edition is available on Amazon.

Dune: Part Two on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.96 (List: $39.98), 4k SteelBook $54.99, Blu-ray $24.96 (List $29.98) and DVD $19.96 (List: $24.98) on Amazon.

Dune: Part Two is also releasing in a 2-Film Collection on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The editions are priced $54.99 and $34.96, respectively on Amazon.

Logline: Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Description: Directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson. Additional assemble cast members include Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Austin Butler, Charlotte Rampling, and Dave Bautista