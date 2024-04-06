Species II has been restored & remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

Species II (1998) Collector’s Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Species II (1998) has been restored and remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory’s ‘Scream’ label arrives June 11, 2024 and includes both a 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray with the newly-remastered film.

On 4k Blu-ray, Species II is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 stereo.

Bonus features on the 4k Blu-ray include audio commentary with Director Peter Medak. The Blu-ray contains legacy bonus materials such as interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and outtakes, “Species II: Eve of Destruction” featurette, uncut footage not shown in theaters, and more.

Species II Collector’s Edition on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $39.95. Buy on Amazon

Logline: An astronaut gets infected with alien DNA during the first mission on Mars and runs amok on earth. Preston and Laura team up with a peaceful, genetically re-engineered Sil to track the monster down.

Description: Having just returned from a mission to Mars, Commander Ross (Justin Lazard) isn’t exactly himself. He’s slowly becoming a terrifying alien entity with a one-track mind—to procreate with human women!

When countless women suffer gruesome deaths after bearing half-alien offspring, scientist Laura Baker (Marg Helgenberger) and hired assassin Press Lennox (Michael Madsen) use Eve (Natasha Henstridge), a more tempered alien clone, to find Ross and his virulent brood. But they underestimate Eve’s maternal drive, and before long she escapes to mate with Ross in order to create a purer and unstoppable race that could spell doom for mankind. As time is running out, the ultimate battle of human brain over alien brawn takes place in a chilling climax that puts Darwin’s theory to the ultimate test…and only the strongest species will survive.