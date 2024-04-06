HomeChannelsMen's NCAA Final Four Time, Channels, & How To Watch
Men’s NCAA Final Four Time, Channels, & How To Watch

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament is being held on Saturday, April 6th, 2024. Tip off for the first game between No. 1 Purdue and No. 11 NC State is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. (ET) | 3:09 p.m. (PT).

The second game of the day between No. 1 UConn No. 4 Alabama starts at 8:49 p.m. (ET) 5:49 p.m. (PT). Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Schedule

FINAL FOUR

  • Sat. April 6 at 6 PM ET
    No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State
  • Sat. April 6 at 8:30 PM ET
    No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Mon. April 8 at 9 PM ET Teams TBD

Channels

On traditional cable and satellite TV, the NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament is hosted by TBS and is available in High Definition. (See a guide to TBS HD Channels)

TNT Sports and CBS Sports have been providing live coverage of all 67 games from the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on tbs, CBS, TNT and truTV.

Streaming

The NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament can be streamed on Max and NCAA March Madness Live.

Women’s NCAA Final Four tournament

The 2024 Women’s NCAA Final Four tournament started on Friday, April 5. The winning teams, No. 1 South Carolina and No. 1 Iowa advance to the Championship game on Sunday, April 7. The game starts at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. PT) on ABC.

