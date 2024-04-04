HomeBlu-ray DiscDirected by John Farrow Features 4 Films On Blu-ray For The First...
Directed by John Farrow Features 4 Films On Blu-ray For The First Time + Bonus Documentary

Imprint has compiled five films directed by John Farrow during the years 1942 through 1953 for release in a 6-disc Blu-ray collection. Four of the films are presented on Blu-ray Disc for the first time including Commandos Strike At Dawn (1942), The Hitler Gang (1944), , Submarine Command (1951), and Botany Bay (1953).

Farrow’s Night Has A Thousand Eyes (1948) was previously released on Blu-ray in 2021.

The sixth Blu-ray disc in the collection presents a full-length documentary featuring a new interview with filmmakers Frans Vandenburg & Claude Gonzalez (also on Blu-ray for the first time).

Extras include new and archival special features, audio commentaries and interviews. All five movies and the documentary are enclosed in individual cases, packed inside a hardbox case.

The Directed by John Farrow collection is dated for release on May 3, 2024 and is limited to only 1,500 copies. The edition is priced $160.01 (List: $177.99) on Amazon.

Disc Features

  • Commandos Strike At Dawn (1942) – First time on Blu-ray
  • The Hitler Gang (1944) – First time on Blu-ray
  • Night Has A Thousand Eyes (1948) 
  • Submarine Command (1951) – First time on Blu-ray
  • Botany Bay (1953) – First time on Blu-ray
  • John Farrow: Hollywood’s Man In The Shadows (2021) First time on Blu-ray
