Limited Time Deal Offers a Free 65″ Samsung 4K TV with Purchase of Qualifying Neo QLED

An Amazon Limited Time Deal is offering a free 65″ TU690T Crystal UHD TV with the purchase of a qualifying 2024 Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV, Neo QLED, OLED, or Frame. The deal is good through April 11 or while supplies last.

This is a great chance to get a big screen TV for your home theater, plus a second 65″ TV for a bedroom, rec room, or home office for free. Sizes range from 55″ up to 98″ (smaller sizes seem to be out of stock). Plus, two of the models (65″ and 75″) even feature 8k resolution.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this limited time deal while it lasts.