HomeHardware4k TVLimited Time Deal Offers a Free 65" Samsung 4K TV with Purchase...
4k TV8k TVDealsFeaturedNews

Limited Time Deal Offers a Free 65″ Samsung 4K TV with Purchase of Qualifying Neo QLED

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Amazon Free 65" TV Limited Time Deal

An Amazon Limited Time Deal is offering a free 65″ TU690T Crystal UHD TV with the purchase of a qualifying 2024 Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV, Neo QLED, OLED, or Frame. The deal is good through April 11 or while supplies last.

This is a great chance to get a big screen TV for your home theater, plus a second 65″ TV for a bedroom, rec room, or home office for free. Sizes range from 55″ up to 98″ (smaller sizes seem to be out of stock). Plus, two of the models (65″ and 75″) even feature 8k resolution.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this limited time deal while it lasts.

Previous article
Directed by John Farrow Features 4 Films On Blu-ray For The First Time + Bonus Documentary
Next article
Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is releasing on Blu-ray & DVD
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report - 0
Directed by John Farrow 1942-1953 open

Directed by John Farrow Features 4 Films On Blu-ray For The...

HD Report - 0
The Last Kingdom- Seven Kings Must Die Blu-ray

Netflix Original ‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die’ Is Releasing...

HD Report - 0