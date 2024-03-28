Netflix Top 10 Watched Movies: Week Ending Mar. 24, 2024

Netflix has revealed the Top 10 most-viewed movies for the week starting March 18th and ending March 24th, 2024. The list is determined by total global views, a result of dividing the total number of hours by the total run time. So, if a movie was watched 40,000,000 hours and the runtime is 1 hour and 34 minutes, the total number of views is approximately 25,500,000 (values rounded to nearest 100,000).

At the top of the most viewed is Netflix Original “Irish Wish” starring Lindsay Lohan with 25.5 million views. Second is another Netflix Original, “Damsel” starring Millie Bobby Brown with 19,500 million views.

All other Top 10 titles fall far below the number of views mentioned above. In third is Antoine Fuqua’s “Shooter” licensed from Paramount with 5.6 million views, with the rest of the list recording 4.4 million views or less.

Among other licensed movies in the Top 10 is 20th Century Fox’s “Ford v. Ferrari,” Lionsgate’s “Hellboy” based on the comic series by Mike Mignola, Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” and Warner Bros. “Black Adam.” It’s interesting to note 60% of the Top 10 movies are licensed movies, while the remaining 40% of the titles are Netflix Originals.

Netflix Global Top 10 Movies, Mar. 18 – Mar. 24, 2024