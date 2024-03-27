HomeBlu-ray DiscCreation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms Release Dates On Blu-ray,...
Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms has been dated for release in physical media formats. On Blu-ray Disc and DVD, Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms will be released in single-disc editions from Well Go USA on May 28, 2024.

The film is expected to release in digital formats in mid-April, 2024.

Special Features and Technical Specs

  • Original Mandarin and English dub tracks
  • Original trailer
  • Optional English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, and French subtitles for the main feature

Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms is priced $24.98 (DVD). Order on Amazon

Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms (‘Investiture of the Gods Part One: Zhaoge Turmoil’) was released in China on July 20, 2023. The film was directed by Wuershan and is the first film in the Creation of the Gods trilogy, adapted from the 16th-century fantasy novel Investiture of the Gods written by the Ming dynasty author Xu Zhonglin.

Description: After conspiring to kill the emperor and seize power, King Zhou reigns as a tyrant so brutal that he incurs the wrath of Heaven. In a final attempt to save the mortal world from desperate peril, the gods intervene and invest in an unlikely champion brave enough to challenge the evil king.

