Hulu Is Now Available On Disney+ Apps & Website (with bundle)

Hulu programming is now available on the Disney+ streaming app and browser plaforms. The content is available to Disney bundle subscribers, accessible through a new Hulu button on the interface designs.

The Disney+ app logo design switched to a teal background early this week, reflecting an influence of the Hulu brand on the Disney+ platform.

The DisneyPlus.com website, apps for streaming media players, and apps for mobile devices have all been updated, although customers may need to manually update the logo depending on settings.

DisneyPlus will be promoting the integration of all Hulu content to customers not subscribed to the bundle. Upgrades start at $2 per month.