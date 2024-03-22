HomeStreamingNetflixAll The DC Comics Movies Leaving Netflix This Month
All The DC Comics Movies Leaving Netflix This Month

Wonder Woman (2017) starring Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman (2017) starring Gal Gadot

A hoard of movies based on DC Comics characters is leaving Netflix this month, making March 31st, 2024 the last day to watch or rewatch these titles with a Netflix subscription.

The last chance DC movies from Warner Bros. include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Birds of Prey, Black Adam, Justice League, Man of Steel, Shazam!, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Wonder Woman 1984.

We should note Justice League is the original 2017 version and not Zack Synder’s Justice League released in 2021. The newer and extended version can be watched on 4k Blu-ray (Read Review) or streaming on Max.

What quality are the DC movies provided in? Unfortunately, these movies are only offered in HD (1080p) with 5.1 audio on Netflix. The good news is you can still watch these titles in 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on 4k Blu-ray as well as on Max (with a premium subscription) or by purchasing in Digital 4k.

Movies Leaving Netflix, March 31, 2024

DC Comics Movies

  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Birds of Prey
  • Black Adam
  • Justice League
  • Man of Steel
  • Shazam!
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Suicide Squad
  • The Batman
  • The Suicide Squad
  • Wonder Woman
  • Wonder Woman 1984

Other Movies Leaving Netflix

  • Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
  • Bruce Almighty
  • Contraband
  • Dawn of the Dead
  • Death Wish (1974)
  • Hellboy (Dark Horse)
  • IT
  • John Wick 2
  • John Wick 3 Parabellum
  • Fury (4k UHD)
  • Neighbors
  • Pacific Rim
  • Pompeii
  • The Croods
  • The Great Gatsby
  • The Monuments Men
  • The Wolfman
  • Teen Tians Go! To The Movies

See a list of movies and shows available in 4k on Netflix.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Pre-orders on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD + SteelBook Editions
