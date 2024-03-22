All The DC Comics Movies Leaving Netflix This Month

Wonder Woman (2017) starring Gal Gadot

A hoard of movies based on DC Comics characters is leaving Netflix this month, making March 31st, 2024 the last day to watch or rewatch these titles with a Netflix subscription.

The last chance DC movies from Warner Bros. include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Birds of Prey, Black Adam, Justice League, Man of Steel, Shazam!, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Wonder Woman 1984.

We should note Justice League is the original 2017 version and not Zack Synder’s Justice League released in 2021. The newer and extended version can be watched on 4k Blu-ray (Read Review) or streaming on Max.

What quality are the DC movies provided in? Unfortunately, these movies are only offered in HD (1080p) with 5.1 audio on Netflix. The good news is you can still watch these titles in 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on 4k Blu-ray as well as on Max (with a premium subscription) or by purchasing in Digital 4k.

Movies Leaving Netflix, March 31, 2024

DC Comics Movies

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey

Black Adam

Justice League

Man of Steel

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Batman

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Other Movies Leaving Netflix

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Bruce Almighty

Contraband

Dawn of the Dead

Death Wish (1974)

Hellboy (Dark Horse)

IT

John Wick 2

John Wick 3 Parabellum

Fury (4k UHD)

Neighbors

Pacific Rim

Pompeii

The Croods

The Great Gatsby

The Monuments Men

The Wolfman

Teen Tians Go! To The Movies

