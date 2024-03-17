Home4k Blu-rayKung Fu Panda 4 Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital
Kung Fu Panda 4 Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital

Kung Fu Panda 4 4k Blu-ray FPO
“Kung Fu Panda 4” (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

“Kung Fu Panda 4” (2024) was just released in theaters on March 8, 2024, and will soon be available in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

The film will also be released in an exclusive Limited Edition Blu-ray Movie Gift Set from Walmart, complete with a set of kid-sized training chopsticks.

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $29.99 (Early Digital Premiere) on Amazon. The Walmart exclusive is priced $29.96.

Logline: After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Walmart Limited Edition Movie Gift Set
Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) Limited Edition Blu-ray Movie Gift Set Buy at Walmart
Kung Fu Panda 4 Blu-ray FPO
Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Also Read: DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda Upgraded to 4k UHD w/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

