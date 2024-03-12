Paramount Is Releasing New Multi-Format Bargain-Priced Physical Media/Digital Editions

Interstellar (2014) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Paramount Home Media will release new physical media/digital movie editions with four formats to choose from. The ways to watch each movie include a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, SD DVD, and Digital (via a redeemable code).

The new multi-format editions will kick off with Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” (2014), “The Lost City” (2022) starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” (2010), John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” (2018), and Matt Reeves’ “Cloverfield” (2008).

From the 80s and 90s, Paramount will release “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984) starring Eddie Murphy, Brian De Palma’s “The Untouchables” (1987), John Carpenter’s “Escape From L.A.” (1996), and John McTiernan’s “The Hunt for Red October” (1990) based on the novels by Tom Clancy, all in the 4-format editions.

Bonus features vary according to the title and are mostly provided on the HD Blu-rays. However, some of the 4k discs may have extras. For example, audio commentary is offered on “The Hunt for Red October” 4k Blu-ray, as well as on the DVD which includes some bonus material. “Escape From L.A.” doesn’t appear to have any extras. See each title for details.

These multi-format editions from Paramount are set to release on May 21, 2024, and are priced $10.99 each.

We’re not exactly sure why someone might need a DVD if they have a 4k Blu-ray Disc player. Nevertheless, the editions sell for just $11 each, which amounts to only $2.75 per format. Considering newly-released 4k Blu-ray editions cost anywhere from $25 – $45, that’s quite a bargain.

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar (2014) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996)

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: Snake Plissken is once again called in by the United States government to recover a potential doomsday device from Los Angeles, now an autonomous island where undesirables are deported.

Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island (2010) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule, two US marshals, are sent to an asylum on a remote island in order to investigate the disappearance of a patient, where Teddy uncovers a shocking truth about the place.

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: In November 1984, the Soviet Union’s best submarine captain violates orders and heads for the U.S. in a new undetectable sub. The American CIA and military must quickly determine: Is he trying to defect or to start a war?

The Lost City (2022)

The Lost City (2022) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

A Quiet Place (2018)

A Quiet Place (2018) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: A family struggles for survival in a world where most humans have been killed by blind but noise-sensitive creatures. They are forced to communicate in sign language to keep the creatures at bay.

Cloverfield (2008)

Cloverfield (2008) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: A group of friends venture deep into the streets of New York on a rescue mission during a rampaging monster attack.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: A freewheeling Detroit cop pursuing a murder investigation finds himself dealing with the very different culture of Beverly Hills.

The Untouchables (1987)

The Untouchables (1987) 4-Format Edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: During Prohibition, Treasury agent Eliot Ness sets out to stop ruthless Chicago gangster Al Capone, and assembles a small, incorruptible team to help him.

Note: Article updated with additional titles and details.