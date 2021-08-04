What happed to FandangoNow? It is now Vudu.

What happened to FandangoNow? The streaming service has merged with Vudu across multiple platforms including TVs, web browsers, and mobile devices. On Roku, Vudu has replaced FandangoNow as the official store.

FandangoNow services are now prompting customers to transfer their accounts to Vudu, and this can usually be done by using an email confirmation.

As of now, the FandangoNow app still works and shows your library of purchased titles, but it does not display any suggestions under the Explore tab — just a black screen. However, the FandangoNow website prompts customers to move their account to Vudu.

After confirming emails, customers may get the following message:

“Your FandangoNOW account and library is being moved to Vudu. This may take a while. Don’t worry, we will notify you by email when it’s done. If you do not receive a confirmation email, please check your spam or junk folders.”

The new Vudu/FandangoNow service is currently offering 30% off a digital title when you move your account.

The merge of the two services follows Fandango’s purchase of Vudu from Walmart in 2020, together offering over 200,000 new release and catalog movies and TV shows to rent or buy.

“At Fandango, we’ve been building a digital network that super-serves tens of millions of fans across the entire entertainment lifecycle, from movie and TV discovery with Rotten Tomatoes, to our three theatrical ticketing apps and now an even larger scale Vudu on-demand streaming destination,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover.

“We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Fandango as we build a future where all TV will be streamed by creating a seamless experience for users to discover and enjoy premium video on-demand releases,” said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President, Content Partnerships, Roku.

Vudu is available in more than 75 million TV-connected devices in U.S households, with over 60 million registered users.