Oscar Nominated/Winning Movies Streaming On Apple TV+ In 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Atmos (Limited Time)

Apple TV+ often streams popular films free for Apple TV+ subscribers for a limited time, but never before have we seen so many Oscar-winning and nominated movies made available. What’s more, many of the films are featured in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision (a select few in HDR10+) and Dolby Atmos audio. Here’s a breakdown of the films you check out before leaving at the end of March and April 2024.

Available through March 31, 2024

“American Sniper” starring Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos through March 31. The film was nominated for 6 Oscars and won for Best Achievement in Sound Editing.

Winner of 2 Oscars, Ridley Scott’s “Black Hawke Down” (2001) starring Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, and Tom Sizemore streams in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos through March 31.

Kathryn Bigelow’s 6x Oscar winner “The Hurt Locker” (2008) starring Jeremy Renner streams in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos through March 31.

2x Oscar nominated superhero film “Spider-Man” (2002) starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst streams in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos through March 31.

Antoine Fuqua’s “Training Day” (2001) starring Oscar-winner Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos through March 31.

Available through April 30, 2024

5x Oscar winner “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), the unforgettable war film by Steven Spielberg, streams in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos through April 30.

“Men in Black” (1997) starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith streams in 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos through April 30. The film won an Oscar for Best Makeup.

Nominated for 5 Oscars, “The Wolf of Wall Street” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie streams in 4K, Dolby, vision, and 5.1 channel audio and is available through April 30.

Alfonso Cuarón’s 7x Oscar-winner “Gravity” (2013) starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney only streams in HD resolution, but the lack of 4K is more than made up for with an immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack in this 7x Oscar winner. Available through April 30

Other Great Films (Non Oscar winners)

“The Accountant” (2014), starring Ben Affleck, streams in 4K with Dolby Vision and 5.1 audio. Available through March 26.

“Jurassic World” (2015) starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard streams in 4K, HDR10+, and 5.1 channel audio through March 31.

Not nominated for an Oscar but a home theater gem nevertheless, “Edge of Tomorrow” starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt streams in 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos through April 30.

Other movies that are on Apple TV plus indefinitely because of the association with Apple Studios include Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), and Napoleon (2023). “Argyle” (2024), the latest big-budget Apple movie to hit the screen, will be arriving on the streaming service soon.