Napoleon Release Dates On Apple TV+, Digital, Blu-ray & DVD

Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” is releasing in various formats for viewing at home including digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film first arrives as a premium digital title on January 9, 2024, including in 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, and Dolby Atmos where available.

“Napoleon” will then release on Apple TV+ on March 1, 2024. The movie, an Apple Studios production, is available to Apple TV+ subscribers ($9.99 per month).

Physical media editions of “Napoleon” including Blu-ray, DVD, and possibly 4k Blu-ray are expected mid-late April 2024.

Bonus content with the digital purchase and on Apple TV+ include “Ridley Scott: Real Filmmaking” [49 sec], “Unique Genius of Joaquin Phoenix” [1 min], “Josephine” [1 min 7 sec], and “Napoleon and Josephine” [1 min 26 sec].

The “Napoleon” version released in digital formats and on Apple TV+ is the theatrical, 157-minute version, not the Ridley Scott “fat” version of the film that the director is apparently working on. The extended version is said to have a total run time of 4 hours and 30 minutes and feature more story and footage of Empress Joséphine, Napoleon’s first wife played by Vanessa Kirby.

Byline: An epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine.