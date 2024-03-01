Dune: Part Two will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & this Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Dune: Part Two has just been released in theaters but is already up for pre-order in physical media editions including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and this Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

The discs (release date pending) come from Warner Bros. Pictures and include a Digital Copy redeemable by 6/30/2026. The Ultra HD Blu-ray editions also include a copy of the film on 1080p (HD) Blu-ray.

Bonus materials are yet to be confirmed, as well as official artwork for the standard 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions.

Dune: Part Two is priced $44.97 (4k SteelBook), $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), and $24.98 (DVD) on Amazon.

The movie is expected to release in digital formats on April 16, 2024. We’ll keep you posted on any updates for the home media release of Dune: Part Two.

Byline: Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson. Additional assemble cast members include Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Austin Butler, Charlotte Rampling, and Dave Bautista.