HBO’s ‘Succession: The Complete Series’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

Succession: The Complete Series Buy on Amazon

“Succession: The Complete Series” is releasing on Blu-ray Disc (date pending). Already available on DVD (released in Sept. 2023), The Complete Series contains all 39 episodes from the 4 seasons that ran from 2018 to 2023 on HBO.

Over two hours of bonus content are included in the physical media edition such as inside the episodes featurettes, character recaps, cast and crew interviews, and more.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Succession are presented in 1080p (Full HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

“Succession: The Complete Series” is list priced $94.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: POWER, POLITICS, MONEY… It’s all in the family in this bitingly funny, Emmy®-winning drama series about a highly dysfunctional dynasty. With aging, uber-wealthy patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), CEO of one of the world’s largest media and entertainment conglomerates, considering retirement as he deals with health concerns, each of his four grown children follows a personal agenda. Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and Alan Ruck costar in SUCCESSION, winner of the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy® in 2020 and 2022.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

