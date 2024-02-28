Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4 Finally Drops...
Deal Alert: Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4 Finally Drops In Price

Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4
The Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 4 has finally dropped substantially in price to $149 (List: $215.99) on Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 12-disc edition since releasing mid-February, 2024. The last discount was a flash sale of $191.

The new volume features six films presented in 4k Ultra HD for the first time including His Girl Friday (1940), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), Kramer vs Kramer (1979), Starman (1984), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), and Punch Drunk Love (2002).

All six films are presented in 4k Ultra HD (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. Soundtracks vary according to the title but five of the films are offered in Dolby Atmos with the exception of His Girl Friday provided in Mono DTS-HD Master Audio.

The movies are exclusively available on 4K Blu-ray Disc in this Limited Edition Set which includes an 80-page hardbound book on the history & impact of the films plus over 30 hours of new and archival special features.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 4 for only $149.

Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4
See full details about the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 4.

