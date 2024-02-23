Wonka Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates, Editions & Details

Home4k Blu-rayWonka Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates, Editions & Details
Wonka 4k Blu-ray
[Updated Feb. 23, 2024] Warner Bros. has revealed the release dates and details for Wonka on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on Jan. 30, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 27, 2024. In addition, Wonka will premiere exclusively on the Max streaming service on Mar. 8, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Wonka is presented in 2160p with HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.

Bonus features include Unwrapping Wonka, The Whimsical Music of Wonka, Welcome to Wonka Land, Hats Off to Wonka, and Wonka’s Chocolatier featurettes. And, each Blu-ray disc edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy by 3/31/25.

Wonka is priced $24.96 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), $19.96 (DVD), and $24.98 (Digital) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Unwrapping Wonka: Paul King’s Vision – Revered director Paul King takes you on a deep dive into his experience adapting the beloved story of Wonka
  • The Whimsical Music of Wonka​ – Composer Joby Talbot and songwriter Neil Hannon take you into the studio to illuminate the craft behind the wondrous songs of the film
  • Welcome to Wonka Land ​ – Production designer Nathan Crowley and the rest of the “Wonka” crew discuss creating the magical sets that transport audiences to the worlds of the film
  • Hats Off to Wonka – Costume designer Lindy Hemming breaks down the inspiration and intention behind each of the character’s wonderful costumes
  • Wonka’s Chocolatier ​- Chocolatier Gabriella Cugno provides an in-depth look at the creatin of the beautiful chocolates seen in “Wonka.”

4k Blu-ray/Digital

Wonka 4k Blu-ray Digital specs
2k Blu-ray/Digital

Wonka Blu-ray specs
Digital 4k UHD/HD

Wonka movie still
4k SteelBook

Wonka 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
The Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray exclusive SteelBook from Walmart is priced $34.98. Visit Walmart

Byline: With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers.

Article updated. Original publish date Jan. 23, 2024.

