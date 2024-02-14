Max Will Start Streaming Live Sports in Dolby Vision HDR, But With Some Catches.

Max.com B/R Sports screenshot

Max will be the first streaming service to offer Dolby Vision in live sports streams including the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, as well as upcoming MLB, NCAA, NHL, and US soccer games. However, there are some catches.

The stream will be offered via the B/R Sports Add-On for Max, which is only available free to Max subscribers for a limited time. Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t mention in their press release how long the add-on would be complimentary, or what it might cost per month (presumably, the price will vary depending on the subscription provider).

In addition, Dolby Vision is only viewable on supporting devices and screens. That means if your TV is not an HDR TV you won’t see any advantage in color depth or contrast. But, because DV can also be embedded into HD video some screens (such as tablets and phones) that are not 4k resolution will be able to display DV.

It should follow that the recent removal of 4k from Max’s middle Ad-Free tier will not necessarily remove DV also. Warner Bros. said in their press release that “all subscribers” will get DV via the B/R Sports Add-On, so we’re assuming that also means “Ad-Free” subscribers who now only get HD.

This certainly won’t be the first time a live event is offered in HDR, as live 4K broadcasts have often utilized the HLG type of High Dynamic Range for football, soccer, and, even Olympics events were previously streamed with Dolby Vision. However, in terms of Dolby Vision as a standard from a streaming service, the claim by Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be accurate.

What about 4k on Max?

We recently brought up the issue that HBO subscribers who get the channel suite through their TV service subscriber cannot upgrade to the premium tier of Max, and therefore can no longer stream 4k, Dolby Vision, or Dolby Atmos. As such, the only way an HBO subscriber can get the premium Max tier is by paying for an additional Max streaming account. This, unfortunately, will add another $20 a month on top of whatever a subscriber pays their TV service provider for HBO.

What about Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Atmos has been included in live streams and live broadcasts before (although on limited occasions), and will also be part of this upgrade to the Max app with the B/R Sports Add-On. The immersive audio format enhances the live-stream experience, adding surround sound and low-frequency effects to the mix. However, because Atmos was recently removed from the Ad-Free Max plan it is questionable whether or not it will be included with the B/R Sports add-on. Those who want to get Atmos with Max will need a supporting sound bar, TV, or home audio system.

See a list of 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos movies and series on Max. Learn how to get Dolby Atmos with Max.