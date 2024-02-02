Want a Cheap 4k Blu-ray Player?

Sony UBP-X700 4k Blu-ray player Price: $152.97 Buy on Amazon

Looking for a cheap 4k disc player? You don’t need to have the most expensive Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc player to benefit from the high quality of 4k Blu-ray Discs. Sure, everyone would like the $1,000 Panasonic DP-UB9000. But what if you are just starting out collecting physical media? Or, you need a second player for your home or office? Here are several models that might fit your budget. Keep in mind, 4k Blu-ray players can also stream from services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Vudu (depending on the manufacturer).

The cheapest player right now (in new condition, of course) is the Sony UBP-X700 pictured above. The $199 player is priced $100 less than the Sony UBP-X800M2 and supports Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos content using the BT.2020 color space, 3D Blu-ray Discs, upscales non-4k content, streams many video formats like HEVC, MPEG-4/AVC, and includes apps for popular streaming services like Netflix and Vudu. What’s it missing? The player does not support Bluetooth and is not a standard rack mount size. Get more details on Amazon.

LG UBK80 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player with HDR (2018) Amazon (Used) Best Buy (New)

The next 4k Blu-ray player under $200 we’ll mention is the LG UBK80. The UBK80 is priced $179.99 (List: $199.99) and supports HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-HD Master audio. However, you should know the player does not support Dolby Vision or DTS:X audio. It’s missing a couple features of the Sony X700, but it’s a 16.9″ width component (2″ wider than the Sony X700) that fits nicely into standard audio/video racks. Amazon only has used models (for about $139) but Best Buy has new models available in stores and to ship.

Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player Price: $249.99 Buy on Amazon

The Panasonic DP-UB420-K (MSRP: $249.99) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player is often on sale for under $200, but right now is priced around the MSRP of $249.99. The UB420 is the less expensive sibling of the Panasonic DP-UB820 (Read Review) and supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats. Unfortunately, unlike the Panasonic UB820, the UB420 does not support Dolby Vision. However, the UB420 features the HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience), Voice Assistant, and a 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC for high-res audio playback. Learn more at Amazon.

