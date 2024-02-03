The Newest 4k, HDR, Atmos Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video

It seems Amazon Prime Video has got something for everyone, and with a good portion of new movies and shows availble in 4k everything looks and sounds better. This year there are plenty of new titles to choose from in the Prime library. The content is essentially made up of three types: Amazon Originals (free for Prime members), Prime movies and shows (free for members), and titles available to purchase or rent. Let’s take a look at some of the newest content we suggest viewing in 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

In episodic series Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane premiered on Feb. 1st with all eight episodes from the first season. The show streams in 4k Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and Dolby Atmos. Watch

Season 2 of Reacher completed late January with the eighth episode titled “Fly Boy.” The series was already available in 4k with HDR, but Season 2 added Dolby Atmos to the technical specs, adding more immersive qualities to the soundtrack. Watch

Amazon Original mini-series Expats starring Nicole Kidman is now streaming on Prime after premiering Episode 1 on Jan. 25. The show, based on the 2016 novel “The Expatriates,” streams in 4k Ultra HD and HDR with 5.1 audio. Watch

The movie everyone is talking about, Saltburn, is now on Prime Video free for subscribers. The Amazon Original streams in 4k Ultra HD with HDR and Dolby Atmos. Watch

There are several Oscar-nominated movies that still remain popular on Prime. 10x Oscar-nominated film Killers Of The Flower Moon is available to purchase in 4k and HDR on Amazon Prime and other digital retailers. The movie is now $19.99 (was $24.99). Watch

14x Oscar-nominated Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer remains one of the most-watched movies on Prime and offers high quality in 4k UHD with HDR and 5.1 audio. The movie is available to purchase for $19.99 or rent for $5.99. Watch

And, one of the most popular concerts turned into a theater experience (including IMAX), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) is availalble to purchase or rent and includes more songs than were on the concert playlist. Price: $19.89 Watch

Note for existing Prime subscribers. Amazon now requires an upgrade to be ad-free. The ad-free plan costs an additional $1.99 per month. New to 4k? Read How to Watch 4k/HDR on Amazon Prime Video

New 4k, HDR & Atmos Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) Watch 4k UHD HDR 5.1 Film (Purchase/Rent) Barbie (2023) Watch 4k UHD HDR 5.1 Film (Purchase/Rent) Oppenheimer (2023) Watch 4k UHD HDR 5.1 Film (Purchase/Rent) Killers Of The Flower Moon (2023) Watch 4k UHD HDR 5.1 Film (Purchase) Foe (2023) Watch 4K UHD HDR Atmos Film (Prime) Role Play (2024) Watch 4K UHD HDR Atmos Film (Prime) Saltburn (2023) Watch 4K UHD HDR Atmos Film (Prime) The Portable Door (2023) Watch 4K UHD – 5.1 Film (Prime) The UnderDoggs (2024) Watch 4K UHD HDR 5.1 Film (Prime) Kelce (2023) Watch 4K UHD – 5.1 Doc (Prime) Expats (1 Season) Watch 4K UHD HDR 5.1 Series (Prime) Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Season 1) Watch 4K UHD HDR 5.1 Series (Prime) Reacher (Season 2) Watch 4K UHD HDR Atmos Series (Prime) Zorro (1 Season) Watch 4K UHD HDR 5.1 Series (Prime) Fast X (2023) Watch 4K UHD HDR 5.1 Film (w/Prime or Purchase) Indian Police Force (Season 1) Watch 4K UHD HDR 5.1 Film (w/Prime or Purchase) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) Watch 4K UHD HDR 5.1 Film (w/Prime or Purchase) Dance Life (1 Season) Watch 4K UHD – 5.1 Series (w/Prime or Purchase) The Woman in the Wall (1 Season) Watch 4K UHD – 5.1 Series (w/Prime or Purchase) Kevin James: Irregardless (2024) Watch 4K UHD – 5.1 Specials (Prime)

Article updated with new Prime movie and series additions.

See a list of all 4k movies and shows in 4k/HDR on Prime Video.