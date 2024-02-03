Home4kThe Newest 4k, HDR, Atmos Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video
4kDolby AtmosDolby VisionHDRHDR10NewsPrime Video

The Newest 4k, HDR, Atmos Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video

HD Report
0
The Newest 4k, HDR, Atmos Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video

It seems Amazon Prime Video has got something for everyone, and with a good portion of new movies and shows availble in 4k everything looks and sounds better. This year there are plenty of new titles to choose from in the Prime library. The content is essentially made up of three types: Amazon Originals (free for Prime members), Prime movies and shows (free for members), and titles available to purchase or rent. Let’s take a look at some of the newest content we suggest viewing in 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

In episodic series Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane premiered on Feb. 1st with all eight episodes from the first season. The show streams in 4k Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and Dolby Atmos. Watch

Season 2 of Reacher completed late January with the eighth episode titled “Fly Boy.” The series was already available in 4k with HDR, but Season 2 added Dolby Atmos to the technical specs, adding more immersive qualities to the soundtrack. Watch

Amazon Original mini-series Expats starring Nicole Kidman is now streaming on Prime after premiering Episode 1 on Jan. 25. The show, based on the 2016 novel “The Expatriates,” streams in 4k Ultra HD and HDR with 5.1 audio. Watch

The movie everyone is talking about, Saltburn, is now on Prime Video free for subscribers. The Amazon Original streams in 4k Ultra HD with HDR and Dolby Atmos. Watch

There are several Oscar-nominated movies that still remain popular on Prime. 10x Oscar-nominated film Killers Of The Flower Moon is available to purchase in 4k and HDR on Amazon Prime and other digital retailers. The movie is now $19.99 (was $24.99). Watch

14x Oscar-nominated Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer remains one of the most-watched movies on Prime and offers high quality in 4k UHD with HDR and 5.1 audio. The movie is available to purchase for $19.99 or rent for $5.99. Watch

And, one of the most popular concerts turned into a theater experience (including IMAX), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) is availalble to purchase or rent and includes more songs than were on the concert playlist. Price: $19.89 Watch

Note for existing Prime subscribers. Amazon now requires an upgrade to be ad-free. The ad-free plan costs an additional $1.99 per month. New to 4k? Read How to Watch 4k/HDR on Amazon Prime Video

New 4k, HDR & Atmos Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) Watch4k UHDHDR5.1Film (Purchase/Rent)
Barbie (2023) Watch4k UHDHDR5.1Film (Purchase/Rent)
Oppenheimer (2023) Watch4k UHDHDR5.1Film (Purchase/Rent)
Killers Of The Flower Moon (2023) Watch4k UHDHDR5.1Film (Purchase)
Foe (2023) Watch4K UHDHDRAtmosFilm (Prime)
Role Play (2024) Watch4K UHDHDRAtmosFilm (Prime)
Saltburn (2023) Watch4K UHDHDRAtmosFilm (Prime)
The Portable Door (2023) Watch4K UHD5.1Film (Prime)
The UnderDoggs (2024) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Film (Prime)
Kelce (2023) Watch4K UHD5.1Doc (Prime)
Expats (1 Season) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Series (Prime)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Season 1) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Series (Prime)
Reacher (Season 2) Watch4K UHDHDRAtmosSeries (Prime)
Zorro (1 Season) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Series (Prime)
Fast X (2023) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Film (w/Prime or Purchase)
Indian Police Force (Season 1) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Film (w/Prime or Purchase)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Film (w/Prime or Purchase)
Dance Life (1 Season) Watch4K UHD5.1Series (w/Prime or Purchase)
The Woman in the Wall (1 Season) Watch4K UHD5.1Series (w/Prime or Purchase)
Kevin James: Irregardless (2024) Watch4K UHD5.1Specials (Prime) 

Article updated with new Prime movie and series additions.

See a list of all 4k movies and shows in 4k/HDR on Prime Video.

Previous article
Want a Cheap 4k Blu-ray Player?
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream the PGA Tour!


James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4kDolby AtmosDolby VisionHDRHDR10NewsPrime Video

The Newest 4k, HDR, Atmos Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video

HD Report
0
The Newest 4k, HDR, Atmos Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video

It seems Amazon Prime Video has got something for everyone, and with a good portion of new movies and shows availble in 4k everything looks and sounds better. This year there are plenty of new titles to choose from in the Prime library. The content is essentially made up of three types: Amazon Originals (free for Prime members), Prime movies and shows (free for members), and titles available to purchase or rent. Let’s take a look at some of the newest content we suggest viewing in 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

In episodic series Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane premiered on Feb. 1st with all eight episodes from the first season. The show streams in 4k Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and Dolby Atmos. Watch

Season 2 of Reacher completed late January with the eighth episode titled “Fly Boy.” The series was already available in 4k with HDR, but Season 2 added Dolby Atmos to the technical specs, adding more immersive qualities to the soundtrack. Watch

Amazon Original mini-series Expats starring Nicole Kidman is now streaming on Prime after premiering Episode 1 on Jan. 25. The show, based on the 2016 novel “The Expatriates,” streams in 4k Ultra HD and HDR with 5.1 audio. Watch

The movie everyone is talking about, Saltburn, is now on Prime Video free for subscribers. The Amazon Original streams in 4k Ultra HD with HDR and Dolby Atmos. Watch

There are several Oscar-nominated movies that still remain popular on Prime. 10x Oscar-nominated film Killers Of The Flower Moon is available to purchase in 4k and HDR on Amazon Prime and other digital retailers. The movie is now $19.99 (was $24.99). Watch

14x Oscar-nominated Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer remains one of the most-watched movies on Prime and offers high quality in 4k UHD with HDR and 5.1 audio. The movie is available to purchase for $19.99 or rent for $5.99. Watch

And, one of the most popular concerts turned into a theater experience (including IMAX), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) is availalble to purchase or rent and includes more songs than were on the concert playlist. Price: $19.89 Watch

Note for existing Prime subscribers. Amazon now requires an upgrade to be ad-free. The ad-free plan costs an additional $1.99 per month. New to 4k? Read How to Watch 4k/HDR on Amazon Prime Video

New 4k, HDR & Atmos Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) Watch4k UHDHDR5.1Film (Purchase/Rent)
Barbie (2023) Watch4k UHDHDR5.1Film (Purchase/Rent)
Oppenheimer (2023) Watch4k UHDHDR5.1Film (Purchase/Rent)
Killers Of The Flower Moon (2023) Watch4k UHDHDR5.1Film (Purchase)
Foe (2023) Watch4K UHDHDRAtmosFilm (Prime)
Role Play (2024) Watch4K UHDHDRAtmosFilm (Prime)
Saltburn (2023) Watch4K UHDHDRAtmosFilm (Prime)
The Portable Door (2023) Watch4K UHD5.1Film (Prime)
The UnderDoggs (2024) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Film (Prime)
Kelce (2023) Watch4K UHD5.1Doc (Prime)
Expats (1 Season) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Series (Prime)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Season 1) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Series (Prime)
Reacher (Season 2) Watch4K UHDHDRAtmosSeries (Prime)
Zorro (1 Season) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Series (Prime)
Fast X (2023) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Film (w/Prime or Purchase)
Indian Police Force (Season 1) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Film (w/Prime or Purchase)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) Watch4K UHDHDR5.1Film (w/Prime or Purchase)
Dance Life (1 Season) Watch4K UHD5.1Series (w/Prime or Purchase)
The Woman in the Wall (1 Season) Watch4K UHD5.1Series (w/Prime or Purchase)
Kevin James: Irregardless (2024) Watch4K UHD5.1Specials (Prime) 

Article updated with new Prime movie and series additions.

See a list of all 4k movies and shows in 4k/HDR on Prime Video.

Previous article
Want a Cheap 4k Blu-ray Player?
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

240Hz Gaming Monitor Deal!

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor Deal

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Sony UBP-X700 4k Blu-ray player

Want a Cheap 4k Blu-ray Player?

HD Report - 0
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Vol. 3 4k UHD

Deal Alert: The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection With Remastered Films In...

DealFinder - 0
Reacher Season Two Dolby Atmos

Amazon Original Series Reacher Adds Dolby Atmos To 4k/HDR Specs

HD Report - 0