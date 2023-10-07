Ranking the Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2023

Looking to purchase a new 4k Blu-ray player or your first 4k Blu-ray player in 2023? Here is a ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players available from LG, Panasonic, and Sony.

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs are the best way to hear and watch movies and TV shows at home. The discs, only rivaled by premium downloads, offer state-of-the-art video standards including HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+) and audio formats including Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 and DTS-X. But the discs won’t play on any old disc player. You need an Ultra HD Blu-ray player specifically make to play Ultra HD Blu-ray discs.

What about streaming? 4k Blu-ray players also feature smart apps to stream from popular services such as Disney Plus, Max, Netflix, and Prime Video, so you can still enjoy your digital collection by streaming through the player. Here is our ranking of available 4k Blu-ray players from Amazon and other retailers. Please keep in mind that prices and availability may change after the article’s publication date.

1. Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray Player

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4k Blu-ray Player (2019) Amazon

The Panasonic DP-UB9000 is the current choice of home theater builders who want the highest quality components. The THX Certified reference-class player features an alumite-treated aluminum chassis allowing less vibration than other models. Features include a 2nd-gen HCX (Hollywood Cinema Experience) processing engine with support for HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, HLG) and audio (Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 7.1, DTS:X), plus multiple audio formats. High-resolution processing is done with an ESS 32-bit/768kHz DAC, and service includes twin HDMI, 2 channel balanced XLR/RCA, 7.1 channel, optical and coaxial audio. And, the player offers voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant. Meaures ‎3.19 x 17 x 12 inches and weighs 19.56 lbs. MSRP: $1,099 | Price: $997 Buy on Amazon

Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player (2019) Amazon

2. Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

Only second to the Panasonic DP-9000, the Panasonic DP-UB820 (Read Review) supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats used in 4k disc media and 4k streams and downloads. For audio, the player’s 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC supports Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 and DTS:X. 4K image color signals (4:2:0) are integrated into 4K (4:4:4) by a multi-tap chroma process providing natural textures and depth. Features include Panasonic’s exclusive Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) technology for improved image quality. The Panasonic UB820 also works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. Measures 8.06 x 16.9 x 2.5 inches. MSRP: $499 | Sale $415 Buy on Amazon

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-Ray Disc Player (2019) Amazon

3. Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc Player

We did a review of Sony’s X800M2 (an upgrade to the X800) and found it a good value player for its list price of $299. The X800M2 offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range support, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones (one of the player’s most valuable features for late night viewing!). It measures 19″ wide for typical rack systems, 3.75 high, and 14.13 inches deep. The player also has some weight to it at 5.3 lbs. One caveat for Dolby Vision HDR is the option needs to be turned on. List: $299 | Sale $248 Buy on Amazon

LG UBK90 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player w/HDR10/Dolby Vision (2018) Amazon

4. LG UBK90 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player w/HDR10 & Dolby Vision

The upgraded LG UBK90 supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making it compatible with all Ultra HD Blu-ray discs regardless of HDR spec (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG). And, while the UBK80 only has one HDMI port and only Ethernet (no WiFi), the UBK90 features two HDMI outputs (1 for video, 1 for audio) and built-in WiFi. High Resolution Audio is supported in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio, and FLAC formats. It’s a 16.9″ x 8.1″ unit (2″ wider than the Sony X700) that’s just shy of wider 19″ standard rack sizes. MSRP: $299 | Sale $228 Buy on Amazon

Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player (2018) Buy on Amazon

5. Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

Sony’s X700 is a great option for the budget-conscious buyer, as it was originally priced $100 less than the Sony X800M2. The player released in July 1, 2019 and at first didn’t offer Dolby Vision. But, a firmware upgrade fixed that making this the better, and less expensive option over the older Sony X800. It is, however, a smaller unit and not a standard rack size like the X800M2 or X1100ES. Measures 14.45 x 12.44 x 3.31 inches and weighs 4.53 lbs. List: $249 | Sale $239 Buy on Amazon

LG UBK80 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player with HDR (2018) Amazon

6. LG UBK80 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player w/HDR10

The older, LG UBK80 is priced lower than the UBKM9, but you should know it does not support Dolby Vision or DTS:X audio. However, HDR10 is supported as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master audio. It’s missing a couple features of the Sony X700, but it’s a 16.9″ width component (2″ wider than the Sony X700) that fits nicely into standard audio/video racks. Price: $196 | Sale $176 Buy on Amazon or Best Buy.

LG UBKM9 4k Blu-ray player Buy on Amazon

7. LG UBKM9 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player

The LG UBKM9 supports HDR formats HDR10 and Dolby Vision as well as audio formats Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, and DTS-HD Master Audio. This is a Region-free player and will playback Region A, Region B, & Region C discs. The LG UBKM9 is a 17″ x 9.5″ x 1.75″ component that fits nicely into standard audio/video racks. Price: $294 Buy on Amazon

Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player (2019) Buy on Amazon

8. Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player

The Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats but unfortunately not Dolby Vision. The player features the HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience), Voice Assistant, and a 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC for high-res audio playback. The DP-UB420-K measures 10.63 x 3.74 x 14.88 inches and weighs approximately 4 lbs. MSRP: $249.99. Sale: $247.99 Buy on Amazon

