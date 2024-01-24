Tom Clancy Jack Ryan Movies Collected In Ultimate 4k UHD 10-Disc/Digital Set

Jack Ryan Ultimate Movie Collection 10-Disc Set Buy on Amazon

All five movies based on the character Jack Ryan created by Tom Clancy are arriving in a 10-disc set from Paramount Pictures on April 16, 2024. The 5-movie Ultimate Collection includes The Hunt for Red October (1990), Patriot Games (1992), Clear and Present Danger (1994), The Sum of All Fears (2002), and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014).

Each film is presented in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray, 2k on Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD via redeemable code. On 4k Blu-ray, High Dynamic Range is provided via Dolby Vision and HDR10. Aspect ratios vary between 2.40:1 and 2.35:1.

The English audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 with Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit). Multiple languages are provided in Dolby Digital 5.1 including, German, Spniah, French, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Russian (with the exception of

The Hunt for Red October).

All five Jack Ryan movies were previously released on 4k Blu-ray in the Jack Ryan 5-Film Collection in 2018, which also included Blu-ray and Digital Copies. Stay tuned for more information on this new edition that arrives in a thicker box set.

The Jack Ryan Ultimate Movie Collection (1990-2014) is priced $79.99.

Jack Ryan Movie Franchise Films

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

In November 1984, the Soviet Union’s best submarine captain violates orders and heads for the U.S. in a new undetectable sub. The American CIA and military must quickly determine: Is he trying to defect or to start a war?

Patriot Games (1992)

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan interferes with an IRA assassination, a renegade faction targets him and his family for revenge.

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

CIA Analyst Jack Ryan is drawn into an illegal war fought by the US government against a Colombian drug cartel.

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

CIA analyst Jack Ryan must stop the plans of a Neo-Nazi faction that threatens to induce a catastrophic conflict between the United States and Russia’s President by detonating a nuclear weapon at a football game in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jack Ryan, as a young covert C.I.A. analyst, uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy with a terrorist attack.

