Suzume Release Dates On Blu-ray, Limited & Exclusive Editions, Streaming + Digital

Suzume (2023) 3-Disc Blu-ray/DVD Limited Edition
Suzume (2023) 3-Disc Blu-ray/DVD Limited Edition

Makoto Shinkai’s animated feature Suzume is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and Digital. The movie is available to stream exclusively with a Crunchyroll subscription and to pre-order on Blu-ray Disc (release date Mar. 12, 204) in several editions.

The 3-disc editions from Crunchyroll each include one Blu-ray with the feature presentation, one Blu-ray with Bonus Features, and one DVD with the feature presentation.

Special features include a Roundtable Interview with Makoto Shinkai, Yojiro Noda & Kazuma Jinnai, Director’s Commentary, Director’s Interview, Director’s Filmography Recap, Radwimps Interview, The Making of Documentary, Ending Scene “Tadaima” Version, Special Commemoration Videos, Promo Video Collection, Teasers & Trailers. Special features with the Limited Edition include a 60-page art book and 4 art cards.

Suzume is priced $29.49 (List: $34.98) for the 3-disc Blu-ray edition, and $51.99 (List: $64.98) for the 3-disc Limited Edition Blu-ray with book and art cards.

Blu-ray Edition

Suzume (2023) 3-Disc Blu-ray/DVD Edition
Suzume 3-Disc Blu-ray/DVD Limited Edition specs

Special Features

  • Roundtable Interview with Makoto Shinkai, Yojiro Noda & Kazuma Jinnai
  • Director’s Commentary
  • Director’s Interview
  • Director’s Filmography Recap
  • Radwimps Interview
  • The Making of Documentary
  • Ending Scene “Tadaima” Version
  • Special Commemoration Videos
  • Promo Video Collection
  • Teasers & Trailers

Limited Edition Special Features

  • 60-page art book
  • 4 art cards

Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

Suzume 2-disc Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive SteelBook open

The movie is also available in a 2-disc exclusive Walmart SteelBook edition with the feature on one Blu-ray Disc and Bonus Features on a second Blu-ray Disc.

Synopsis: As the skies turn red and the planet trembles, Japan stands on the brink of disaster. However, a determined teenager named Suzume sets out on a mission to save her country. Able to see supernatural forces that others cannot, it’s up to her to close the mysterious doors that are spreading chaos across the land. A perilous journey awaits as the fate of Japan rests on her shoulders.

On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety— “Suzume” is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.

