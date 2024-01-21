HomeBlu-ray DiscDeal Alert: Get Every Harry Potter Movie On Blu-ray For Only $2.75...
Deal Alert: Get Every Harry Potter Movie On Blu-ray For Only $2.75 Ea.

Harry Potter - Complete 8-Film Collection Blu-ray 8-Disc Set
Here’s a great deal on a physical media collection of all eight Harry Potter movies from Warner Home Video! Right now, the Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection is on sale for only $21.95 on Amazon! That breaks down to only $2.75 per movie on Blu-ray Disc! (or per Blu-ray Disc). Amazon also has the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition discounted at 48% off the list price.

The 8-disc Blu-ray boxed set includes Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part I, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part II

Bonus features (depending on the disc) include additional scenes, conversations, character clips, interviews, featurettes, scene comparisons, and more.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts. Or, if you’ve got a 4k TV and 4k Blu-ray player dive into the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and get 48% off the list price!

Product Description 

When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined.

The Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection includes: 

  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone [152 mins.]
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets [161 mins.]
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban [142 mins.]
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire [157 mins.]
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix [139 mins.]
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince [152 mins.]
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 [146 mins.]
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 [130 mins.]
Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection specs

