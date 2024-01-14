Netflix Releases First Trailer For 3 Body Problem Original Series

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming original series 3 Body Problem based on the book trilogy “The Three-Body Problem” by Chinese science fiction author Liu Cixin.

The new series premieres with all eight episodes simultaneously on March 21st, 2024.

3 Body Problem comes from multiple Emmy Award-winning creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones), and Emmy-nominated Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood), a thrilling story that redefines sci-fi drama with its layered mysteries and genre-bending high stakes.

Description: A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

Tagline: There’s someone behind everything.