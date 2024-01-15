Promo Code: New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max w/HDR & Dolby Atmos

Looking for a promo code to get a great deal on an Amazon Fire TV Stick? Here is a way to get the new Fire TV Stick 4k Max for only $39.99 with a special promotional code. It’s a huge savings off the list price of $59.99!
The all-new Fire TV Stick is the latest streaming media player from Amazon that plays movies and shows in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision/HDR10+ High Dynamic Range formats, and Dolby Atmos audio for immersive surround sound audio.
The media player also supports Wi-Fi 6E, free & live TV without cable or satellite, and Fire TV Ambient Experience with over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography that you can display on your TV.
Jump over to Amazon and use the Promo Code MAX24 to get $20 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Product Features
- Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.
- Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
- Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.
- The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.
- Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max has 16GB of storage—double that of Fire TV Stick 4K and our other streaming sticks, for even more apps, games and downloads.
- Stream more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Control your TV and connected devices with an upgraded remote that includes voice control, a recents button, and dedicated channel buttons to surf live TV.
- Enjoy fluid gameplay and fast-rendering graphics with a lightning-fast processor. Access popular games with an Amazon Luna subscription—no console required.
- Receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series with your Fire TV purchase. Terms apply.