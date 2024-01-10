‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ will release in this 4k UHD SteelBook Physical Media edition

All Quiet on the Western Front 4k SteelBook edition Buy on Amazon

All Quiet on the Western Front will be re-released on 4k Blu-ray Disc in a SteelBook edition on February 27, 2024. The 2-disc combo from MPI Home Video presents the film on both Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and Blu-ray Disc (1080p).

The new 4k SteelBook edition features the same artwork as the previous 4k edition from MPI, only in a hard metal case that’s popular among physical media collectors.

On 4k Blu-ray, All Quiet on the Western Front is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/ HDR10, and Dolby Atmos audio. All Quiet on the Western Front is also available to stream in 4k/Dolby Vision/HDR10/Dolby Atmos with Netflix. (Read Review)

Bonus features include audio commentary from director Edward Berger, a “making of” featurette, trailer, and teaser trailer.

We ranked the 4k Blu-ray release of All Quiet on the Western Front one of the best of 2023, with outstanding color, sharpness, and audio effects. (Read Review)

All Quiet on the Western Front 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook has an MSRP of $44.98 US.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary from director Edward Berger

Making of Featurette

Trailer

Teaser

Additional audio tracks:

4K BLU-RAY: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 English and French, Dolby Digital 5.1 Spanish, Italian, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech, Hungarian and Spanish (Latin American); Audio Description Dolby Digital 2.0: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian and Spanish (Latin American)

BLU-RAY: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 English and French, Dolby Digital 5.1 Spanish, Italian, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech, Hungarian and Spanish (Latin American); Audio Description Dolby Digital 2.0: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian and Spanish (Latin American)

Subtitles

Standard Subtitles: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Spanish (Latin American), Catalan, Portuguese, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech and Hungarian

Hearing Impaired Subtitles: English, Czech, German and Spanish (Latin American)

All Quiet on the Western Front was nominated for a total of 9 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography. The film is based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, and takes place on the front lines in Northern France near the end of World War I.