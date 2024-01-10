Will Super Bowl LVIII 2024 Be Available In 4k & HDR?

CBS Will Broadcast The Super Bowl in 4k & HDR For The First Time In 2024 With LVIII.

CBS Sports announced Super Bowl LVIII taking place on February 11, 2024 will be broadcast in 4K HDR and 1080p (HD) HDR. This is a first for the network that last covered the Super Bowl in 2021, but only in HD.

CBS plans to deliver over 10 hours of CBS Sports coverage on Super Bowl over the CBS Television Network and Paramount+, with CBS Sports’ pregame, halftime and postgame programming all offered in 4K HDR and 1080p HDR.

CBS says the 4k feeds will be provided to both MVPD (Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) and vMVPD (Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) companies.

How is it possible to provide an HD (1080p) feed with HDR? HDR (High Dynamic Range) is not dependent on resolution. Accordingly, there are some shows and movies offered on streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix with HDR, but only HD resolution.

What type of HDR will be embedded in the live coverage? We’re presuming HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) since the spec is typically used for live events. Although, it is possible a TV service will convert the HLG spec to HDR10 or Dolby Vision, which apparenty Comcast did with Super Bowl LVII.

Is the 4k native or upscaled? CBS did not say in their press release whether or not the live production will be native 4k (in other words, using 4k cameras, 4k source material, and 4k output), but it’s likely an upscaled feed.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada (a first for the state). Announces include Jim Nantz with the play-by-play action and Tony Romo as analyst.

This is not the first time Super Bowl has been offered in 4k. Super Bowl LIV (FOX), SuperBowl LIV (Verizon), Super Bowl LVII (FOX) were all broadcast in 4k (upscaled). However, Super Bowl LV (CBS) and Super Bowl LVI (NBC) were not.

Source: CBS