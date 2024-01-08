Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection Sale 41% Off

Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Buy on Amazon

The Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection released in November 2023 is now on sale for 41% off the list price of $239.99. The 6-movie SteelBook collection with movies directed (or co-directed) by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich is now just $136.66 on Amazon.

The live-action Resident Evil films include Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

In the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment collection, each film is presented on 4k UHD (2160p) Blu-ray and HD (1080p) Blu-ray and encased in a premium SteelBook case. Codes to redeem Digital Copies of each film are also provided.

The Resident Evil movies were previously released on 4k Blu-ray in the Limited Edition Digipac in 2020, but this new collection now features Dolby Vision (in addition to HDR10) with all films.

The collection also includes all previously released bonus features, along with new featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Special Features

All six movies packaged in Steelbook cases in a premium outer case featuring bold Umbrella Corp styling.

Collects all previous Special Features, including newly added featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

All films now presented with Dolby Vision.