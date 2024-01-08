What Channel & Time Is The Michigan vs. Washington College Football Championship? Is it in HD? 4k?

The college football championship between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies kicks off on January 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Pacific Time) from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff time should be around 7:45 p.m. ET.

The CFP championship can be found on ESPN and ESPN apps. Be sure to tune-in to the HD broadcasts of the games. See a guide for ESPN HD channels.

The ESPN MegaCast will include several presentation options and will be available in more than 160 countries.

Is the game in 4k? ESPN announced they will use a 4k Skycam feed which can be found on 4k channels offered by Comcast, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish Network, Optimum, Verizon and YouTube TV.

“AT&T 5G SkyCast returns to ESPNEWS, highlighting the popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. The SkyCam viewing option will also be available in 4K on Comcast, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Verizon.” – ESPN

Here are the multiple ways of viewing the game as provided by ESPN.

Command Center (on ESPNU): This broadcast will offer a multi-angle presentation with player and team statistics. The telecast will feature four main video feeds including the main telecast from ESPN, Skycam and shots of each head coach.

SkyCast (ESPNEWS): This broadcast will highlight the popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week.

All-22 (ESPN App): With this option, fans can watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop while listening to the ESPN Radio call. All-22 also features the pregame and halftime marching band performances.

Spanish-language telecast (ESPN Deportes): The Spanish call of the game will be available on ESPN Deportes, with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Katia Castorena and Sebastian M. Christensen announcing the action.

Hometown Radio (ESPN App): Fans will be able to listen to the local radio broadcast of each national finalist, with their audio feed synced up with ESPN’s presentation.

ESPN Radio: The radio broadcast will be available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Virtual reality (ESPN YouTube): Highlights from the national championship game will be available in virtual reality, powered by AT&T 5G. Highlights will be posted to ESPN’s YouTube channel and viewable within virtual reality headsets, as well as on desktop and mobile devices.