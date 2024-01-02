Leviathan (1989) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

Leviathan (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

MGM’s Leviathan (1989) directed by George P. Cosmatos has been rescanned in 4k from the 35mm interpositive for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber arriving February 20, 2024, includes a triple-layered UHD100 Blu-ray and dual-layered BD50.

New bonus features include audio commentary from film historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson, along with legacy bonus featurette and interviews with Actor Hector Elizondo and Ernie Hudson.

In 4k, Leviathan (1989) is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in 5.1 surround sound and lossless 2.0 audio. The HD version has been sourced from the new master for presentation in 1080p with 5.1 surround sound and lossless 2.0 audio.

Leviathan (1989) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $39.95.

Product Features

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Interpositive

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Interpositive

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

LEVIATHAN: MONSTER MELTING POT – Featurette (40:26)

– Featurette (40:26) DISSECTING COBB : Interview with Actor Hector Elizondo (12:35)

: Interview with Actor Hector Elizondo (12:35) SURVIVING LEVIATHAN : Interview with Actor Ernie Hudson (15:01)

: Interview with Actor Ernie Hudson (15:01) Theatrical Trailer

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles

Description: Plunge into this go-for-the-jugular sci-fi thriller starring Peter Weller (RoboCop) and Richard Crenna (First Blood) and featuring non-stop action, nerve-shattering suspense and awesome creatures by special-effects legend Stan Winston (Aliens). On the dark and forbidding ocean floor, the crew of a deep-sea mining rig discovers a sunken freighter that harbors a deadly secret: a genetic experiment gone horribly wrong. With a storm raging on the surface and no hope of rescue, the captain (Weller) and his team are propelled into a spine-tingling battle for survival against the ultimate foe—a hideous monster that cannot die…and lives to kill. Directed by George P. Cosmatos (Tombstone) from a script by David Webb Peoples (Blade Runner) and Jeb Stuart (Die Hard), Leviathan is a gripping and imaginative thrill ride that will leave you gasping for air…and clawing for the surface! Featuring Amanda Pays, Daniel Stern, Ernie Hudson, Michael Carmine, Lisa Eilbacher, Hector Elizondo, Meg Foster and music by Jerry Goldsmith (Alien).