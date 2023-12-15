Home4k Blu-rayThe Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Blu-ray Editions &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Blu-ray Editions & Exclusives

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Collector's Edition

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13, 2024, following an earlier Digital release on December 19, 2023.

In physical media formats, the movie will be available in several editions including a limited edition 4k SteelBook, a Blu-ray exclusive from Target, a 4k SteelBook exclusive from Walmart, and an exclusive Collector’s Edition from Walmart with character cards, film cell replica, collectible pin, certificate of authenticity (only 6,000 made).

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes pre-orders are priced $39.99 on Blu-ray, $42.99 on 4k Blu-ray, and $24.99 in Digital. See on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Target has packaged an exclusive Blu-ray edition with DVD and Digital Copies and custom artwork for $24.99. See at Target

The 4k Blu-ray Exclusive SteelBook Edition from Walmart is priced $34.96 (Link to Walmart), while the Collector’s Edition is priced $49.96 (Link to Walmart).

Standard 4k Blu-ray (Artwork Pending)

SteelBook 4k Blu-ray (Artwork Pending)

Standard 2k Blu-ray

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes poster
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 4k SteelBook Targe Exclusive Purchase at Walmart

4k Blu-ray Walmart Collector’s Edition

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Collector's Edition

2k Blu-ray Target Exclusive

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Blu-ray Target Exclusive
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Blu-ray Exclusive Buy at Target
Previous article
Blackhat Director’s Cut & 4k Blu-ray Theatrical Version Reviewed
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Blackhat (2015) movie still © Universal

Blackhat Director’s Cut & 4k Blu-ray Theatrical Version Reviewed

HD Report - 0
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray

Footloose (1984) Has Been Remastered & Releasing In 4k UHD Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
Top 10 4k Blu-rays 2023

The Top 10 Best 4k Blu-rays In 2023

HD Report - 0