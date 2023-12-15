The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Blu-ray Editions & Exclusives

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition Purchase at Walmart

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13, 2024, following an earlier Digital release on December 19, 2023.

In physical media formats, the movie will be available in several editions including a limited edition 4k SteelBook, a Blu-ray exclusive from Target, a 4k SteelBook exclusive from Walmart, and an exclusive Collector’s Edition from Walmart with character cards, film cell replica, collectible pin, certificate of authenticity (only 6,000 made).

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes pre-orders are priced $39.99 on Blu-ray, $42.99 on 4k Blu-ray, and $24.99 in Digital. See on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Target has packaged an exclusive Blu-ray edition with DVD and Digital Copies and custom artwork for $24.99. See at Target

The 4k Blu-ray Exclusive SteelBook Edition from Walmart is priced $34.96 (Link to Walmart), while the Collector’s Edition is priced $49.96 (Link to Walmart).

