John Woo’s ‘Silent Night’ Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, DVD

John Woo’s Silent Night premiered in theaters on December 1, 2023, and will soon be available in home media formats including Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

The film will first be released at home in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos on December 19, 2023. The movie will then arrive in physical media formats including Blu-ray and DVD on January 30, 2024.

Silent Night is priced $19.96 (List: $29.98) on Blu-ray and $24.99 to purchase in Digital formats. Buy on Amazon

Byline: A grieving father enacts his long-awaited revenge against a ruthless gang on Christmas Eve.

Summary: From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes this gritty revenge tale of a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang’s crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son’s death. Full of Woo’s signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling.

