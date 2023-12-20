Save 27% On This Samsung 65″ OLED 4k HDR TV (2023 Model)

This 65″ Samsung OLED S95C Series Quantum 4k HDR TV is on sale for $2,397.99 on Amazon. That’s a savings of 27% off the list price of $3,297.99 – plus free shipping!
The Samsung 4k TV (Model: QN65S95C) is a Smart TV that supports Dolby Atmos, features Object Tracking Sound+, Q Symphony, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro (120hz and Game Motion Plus up to 144hz), the Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming games, and Alexa Built-in.
The Samsung S95C series is also available in 55″ and 77″ screen classes. Jump over to Amazon for more details.
- SAMSUNG OLED TECHNOLOGY: Only Samsung can provide this incredible detail and unbelievable screen brightness with pure blacks and more than a billion shades of color powered by QD technology, combined with 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels*
- INFINITY ONE DESIGN w/ SLIM ONE CONNECT: Samsung’s Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin; Its strikingly slender design features modern lines and an attachable Slim One Connect solution to neatly organize cords and cables
- QUANTUM HDR OLED+: TV content leaps off the screen as picture is optimized to make bright whites and pure blacks crisp and clear; With Quantum HDR OLED+, enjoy rich contrast enabled by the powerful processor that dynamically tone maps every scene
- NEURAL QUANTUM PROCESSOR w/ 4K UPSCALING: Whether streaming an HD movie, watching live sports or home videos, experience it transformed into 4K resolution with our high-performance, AI-powered processor that upgrades content scene by scene**
- DOLBY ATMOS & OBJECT TRACKING SOUND+: Hear the spinning helicopter blades and streams of sirens speeding by with Dolby Atmos built-in and Object Tracking Sound+; Enjoy dramatic 3D audio as AI Sound tracks the action on screen with pinpoint accuracy
- Q-SYMPHONY 3.0: Amp up your audio with the greatest duo – Samsung TVs paired with a Samsung soundbar; With Q-Symphony, your TV speakers paired with Q-Series and S- Series soundbar operate as one to bring a masterfully orchestrated sound experience***
- MOTION XCELERATOR TURBO PRO: Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro creates consistently crisp 4K visuals at blazing-fast speeds up to 120hz and Game Motion Plus goes up to 144hz with compatible PC-connected content