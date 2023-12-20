Home4kSave 27% On This Samsung 65" OLED 4k HDR TV (2023 Model)
Save 27% On This Samsung 65″ OLED 4k HDR TV (2023 Model)

65" Samsung OLED S95C Series Quantum 4k HDR TV
Samsung 65″ OLED S95C Series 4k HDR TV Buy on Amazon

This 65″ Samsung OLED S95C Series Quantum 4k HDR TV is on sale for $2,397.99 on Amazon. That’s a savings of 27% off the list price of $3,297.99 – plus free shipping!

The Samsung 4k TV (Model: QN65S95C) is a Smart TV that supports Dolby Atmos, features Object Tracking Sound+, Q Symphony, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro (120hz and Game Motion Plus up to 144hz), the Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming games, and Alexa Built-in.

The Samsung S95C series is also available in 55″ and 77″ screen classes. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

Product Features

  • SAMSUNG OLED TECHNOLOGY: Only Samsung can provide this incredible detail and unbelievable screen brightness with pure blacks and more than a billion shades of color powered by QD technology, combined with 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels*
  • INFINITY ONE DESIGN w/ SLIM ONE CONNECT: Samsung’s Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin; Its strikingly slender design features modern lines and an attachable Slim One Connect solution to neatly organize cords and cables
  • QUANTUM HDR OLED+: TV content leaps off the screen as picture is optimized to make bright whites and pure blacks crisp and clear; With Quantum HDR OLED+, enjoy rich contrast enabled by the powerful processor that dynamically tone maps every scene
  • NEURAL QUANTUM PROCESSOR w/ 4K UPSCALING: Whether streaming an HD movie, watching live sports or home videos, experience it transformed into 4K resolution with our high-performance, AI-powered processor that upgrades content scene by scene**
  • DOLBY ATMOS & OBJECT TRACKING SOUND+: Hear the spinning helicopter blades and streams of sirens speeding by with Dolby Atmos built-in and Object Tracking Sound+; Enjoy dramatic 3D audio as AI Sound tracks the action on screen with pinpoint accuracy
  • Q-SYMPHONY 3.0: Amp up your audio with the greatest duo – Samsung TVs paired with a Samsung soundbar; With Q-Symphony, your TV speakers paired with Q-Series and S- Series soundbar operate as one to bring a masterfully orchestrated sound experience***
  • MOTION XCELERATOR TURBO PRO: Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro creates consistently crisp 4K visuals at blazing-fast speeds up to 120hz and Game Motion Plus goes up to 144hz with compatible PC-connected content
David Fincher's 'Se7en' Remastered Finally Releasing In 4k UHD [Updated]
