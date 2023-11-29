HomeBlu-ray DiscDeal Alert: The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Is 70%...
Blu-ray DiscDealsNews

Deal Alert: The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Is 70% Off

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
The Big Bang Theory - The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon.

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is on sale for only $59.99 right now on Amazon. That’s a savings of 71% off the listed price of $209.99! The box set from Warner Bros. and Studio Distribution Services includes 25 Blu-ray discs, all 279 episodes from 12 seasons, plus almost 123 hours of extra bonus material.

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series Special Features

  • All 12 Seasons, 279 Original Broadcast Episodes
  • Nearly 12 Hours of Extras From All Seasons Plus a Bonus Disc With Exclusive Never-Before-Seen Featurettes
  • The Big Bang Theory: A Retrospective – Final reflections from the cast and producers
  • All The Stars in the BBT Universe – The cast and crew highlight the many guest stars who have been on the show
  • BBT’s Greatest Hits: 12 Years of Comedy in 24 Minutes – A collection of the funniest moments from every blockbuster season

The Big Bang Theory was created and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady for CBS. The series aired from 2007 to 2019, and was subsequently released on DVD, Blu-ray Disc, and streaming on Max.

The series was directed by Mark Cendrowski and stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Sara Gilbert, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kevin Sussman, and Laura Spencer.

 

Previous article
Netflix’s The Last Kingdom: The Complete Series 16-Disc Blu-ray Set Is 60% Off
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The-Last-Kingdom-The-Complete-Series-Blu-ray-open

Netflix’s The Last Kingdom: The Complete Series 16-Disc Blu-ray Set Is...

DealFinder - 0

4k Blu-ray Upgrade Wishlist For 2024

Jeff Chabot - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-nov-29-2023

WandaVision, The Sandman, Street Fighter II Movie, & More Physical Media...

HD Report - 0