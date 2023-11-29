Netflix’s The Last Kingdom: The Complete Series 16-Disc Blu-ray Set Is 60% Off

The Last Kingdom – The Complete Series Buy on Amazon

“The Last Kingdom: The Complete Series” is now on sale for 60% off the list price. The 16-disc Blu-ray set, list priced $99.99, is only $39.99 right now at Amazon. That’s a cost of about $2.50 per disc!

The Last Kingdom television series is based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell. The 16-disc collection from Universal/SDS includes all episodes of the show that originally aired on BBC but moved to Netflix distribution after being acquired in 2018.

Episodes of The Last Kingdom are presented in 1080p HD at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and English Dolby Digital 2.0.

Bonus material includes The Making of The Last Kingdom, The Stunts of The Last Kingdom, Creating the World of The Last Kingdom, and “making of” featurettes from different seasons. Jump over to Amazon to grab the deal!

Bonus Material

Creating the World of the Last Kingdom

The Making of The Last Kingdom

The Stunts of The Last Kingdom

The Story So Far

Return to The Last Kingdom: The Making of Season Two

The Battles of The Last Kingdom Season Three

The Making of Season 4: The Return to Bebbanburg

The Making of Season Five

Strength & Sensitivity: The Women of The Last Kingdom

