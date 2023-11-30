Netflix Top 10 Most Viewed Movies Thanksgiving Week, 2023

Leo (2023) starring Adam Sandler

Want to know what the top movies during Thanksgiving week, 2023 were on Netflix? Here are the most-viewed movies along with runtimes and number of views as reported by Netflix from the week of November 20 through November 26, 2023.

At the top of the most-viewed by a considerable margin (almost 3x the number of views of the movie in second position) is Adam Sandler’s animated adventure “Leo.” The movie was viewed almost 35 million times during its first week, having premiered on Nov. 21, 2023.

In the second position was “Best. Christmas. Ever!” starring Heather Graham and Brandy Norwood with over 13 million views (premiere date Nov. 16, 2023). The movie was followed by David Fincher’s action/drama “The Killer” starring Michael Fassbender (premiere date Nov. 10, 2023).

It’s no surprise holiday movies dominated the week of Thanksgiving, with Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018), Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch,” and Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” (2022) also ranking in the Top 10 most viewed.

Top 10 Most-Viewed Movies On Netflix, Nov. 20 – Nov. 26, 2023

Title Runtime Number of Views 1 Leo 1:47 34,600,000 2 Best. Christmas. Ever! 1:22 13,300,000 3 The Killer 2:00 8,800,000 4 See You on Venus 1:35 7,100,000 5 Jules 1:27 4,600,000 6 Triple Frontier 2:06 3,600,000 7 The Christmas Chronicles 1:45 3,400,000 8 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch 1:26 2,900,000 9 Lone Survivor 2:01 2,700,000 10 Falling for Christmas 1:35 2,700,000

Most of the movies stream in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR, some with Dolby Atmos audio. See a list of the movies and series streaming in 4k on Netflix.