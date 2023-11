James Cameron’s Avatar (2009) will release in a new 3D Blu-ray edition

Avatar (20009) 3D Blu-ray 3-Disc Edition Buy on Amazon

Along with a new 4-Disc Collector’s Edition of James Cameron’s Avatar (2009) on 4K Blu-ray, Disney will release a new 3D Blu-ray, 3-Disc edition of movie on December 19, 2023.

On 3D Blu-ray and Blu-ray, Avatar is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel audio. Subtitles are provided Engish SDH, Spanish, and French (3D Blu-ray only).

Disc Contents

DISC 1: 3D Blu-ray Avatar in 3D

Disc 2: Blu-ray – Avatar in 2D

Disc 3: Blu-ray – Bonus Materials

Special Features

Memories From Avatar

Avatar: A Look Back

Capturing Avatar

Featurettes (17)

Avatar (2009) 3-Disc 3D Blu-ray edition is list priced $39.99. Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Avatar (20009) 3D Blu-ray 3-Disc Edition Buy on Amazon

The announcement of the 3D edition of Avatar (2009) comes simultaneously with news of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) 4-Disc Collector’s Edition also releasing on Dec. 19, 2023.