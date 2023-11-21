HomeHardware4k TVThis Sony Bravia 4k HDR TV w/120fps Is 39% Off For Black...
This Sony Bravia 4k HDR TV w/120fps Is 39% Off For Black Friday

Sony X90K Series 55″ 4K Ultra HD TV Buy on Amazon

Black Friday is usually when you find the best deals on home theater and electronics, and this year is no exception. Right now, this 55″ Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV is on sale for only $798 at Amazon — a savings of 39% off the list price of $1,299. Best Buy is selling the same model for $1,234, so the better deal is definitely through Amazon.

The Sony XR55X90K Bravia XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV features Dolby Vision HDR, 120 Hz refresh rate (XR Motion Clarity), and exclusive features for The Playstation 5 gaming console. Those include 4K/120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto low latency mode (ALLM) as specified in HDMI 2.1 for a great gaming experience.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Sony XR55X90K (2022 Model) while at this low price. The Sony Bravia X90K series is also available in 65″, 75″, and 85″ screen sizes.

Review: Oppenheimer Sets A High Bar For 4k Video & 5.1 Audio Quality
