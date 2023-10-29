Home4k Blu-rayBlue Beetle Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Details, Specs & SteelBook Editions
Blue Beetle Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Details, Specs & SteelBook Editions

Blue Beetle (2023) 4k Blu-ray
Blue Beetle (2023) is releasing in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on October 31, 2023. Along with the standard, single-disc editions from Warner Bros./SDS that include a Digital Copy, the movie is also releasing in exclusive packaged media from Best Buy and Walmart.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, Blue Beetle is presented in 4k UHD (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Price

Blue Beetle is priced $24.99 (Digital), $24.96 (Blu-ray), $29.96 (4k Blu-ray), $37.99 (Best Buy SteelBook), and $29.96 (Walmart Exclusive SteelBook).

Special Features

  • Blue Beetle Generations: Origins, Production Begins, In Full Flight, and A Hero’s World
  • Scarab Vision: Episode 1: Initiation and Episode 2: Mastery
  • Blue Beetle’s Nana Knows Best

4k Blu-ray (Specs)

2k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray Specs

Best Buy SteelBook

Walmart Exclusive

About The Film

Blue Beetle was produced on a $120M budget and earned $122,923 at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The movie stars Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, and Susan Sarandon.

Byline: An alien scarab chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the recent college graduate with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle.

