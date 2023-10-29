Hellraiser: Quartet Of Torment features 4 Films Restored On 4k UHD In Limited All-Region UHD Boxset

Hellraiser: Quartet Of Torment 4-Disc 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

Hellraiser: Quartet Of Torment from Arrow Video features four newly-restored films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in this Limited All-Region UHD Boxset Import from Arrow Video. The 4-disc edition with 200-page hardback book featuring new writing from Clive Barker archivists Phil and Sarah Stokes arrives on November 3, 2023.

The four movies in the collection include Hellraiser (Disc 1), Hellbound: Hellraiser II (Disc 2), Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (Disc 3), and Hellraiser: Bloodline (Disc 4).

Limited Edition Features

Brand new 4K restorations of all four films from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films

Ultra High Definition (2160p) presentations of all four films in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio for all four films

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Ages of Desire, an exclusive 200-page hardback book with new writing from Clive Barker archivists Phil and Sarah Stokes

Limited edition layered packaging featuring brand new Pinhead artwork.

Description: Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment Limited Edition – WE HAVE SUCH SIGHTS TO SHOW YOU… In the 1980s, Clive Barker changed the face of horror fiction, throwing out the rules to expose new vistas of terror and beauty, expanding the horizons for every genre writer who followed him. With Hellraiser, his first feature film, he did the same for cinema. Hedonist Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman) thinks he has reached the limits of earthly pleasure. But a mysterious puzzle box will take him further than he can possibly imagine, opening the doors to a dominion where pain and pleasure are indivisible and summoning the Cenobites, whose experiments in the higher reaches of experience will tear his soul apart. When he manages to escape, Frank returns to the world skinless and in need of help. Now his former lover Julia (Clare Higgins) must kill to make him whole again.

But the Cenobites want Frank back, and there’ll be hell to pay when they find him. Hellbound: Hellraiser II expands on Barker’s original vision as screenwriter Peter Atkins takes Julia Cotton, her step daughter Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) and the sinister Dr. Channard (Kenneth Cranham) into the dominion of the Cenobites themselves. Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth sees Pinhead set loose on the sinful streets of New York City to create chaos with a fresh cadre of Cenobitic kin. Then, Hellraiser: Bloodline sinks it’s hooks into past, present and future with the story of Phillip LeMarchand, the 18th-century toymaker who made the lament configuration puzzle box, his descendent John Merchant – a 20th-century architect whose most recent building bears a striking resemblance to the lament configuration – and Dr. Paul Merchant, a 22nd-century engineer and designer of The Minos, a space station which is a great deal more than it seems.

Experience the sublime agony of this quartet of torment like you never have before in all-new 4K restorations from the original camera negatives. Hell has never looked better!

Disc 1 Hellraiser

Brand new audio commentary featuring genre historian (and unit publicist of Hellraiser) Stephen Jones with author and film critic Kim Newman

Archival audio commentary with writer/director Clive Barker and actor Ashley Laurence, moderated by Peter Atkins

Archival audio commentary with writer/director Clive Barker

Power of Imagination – brand new 60-minute discussion about Hellraiser and the work of Clive Barker by film scholars Sorcha Ní Fhlainn (editor of Clive Barker: Dark Imaginer) and Karmel Kniprath

Unboxing Hellraiser – brand new visual essay celebrating the Lament Configuration by genre author Alexandra Benedict (The Beauty of Murder)

The Pursuit of Possibilities – brand new 60-minute discussion between acclaimed horror authors Paula D. Ashe (We Are Here To Hurt Each Other) and Eric LaRocca (Everything the Dark Eats) celebrating the queerness of Hellraiser and the importance of Clive Barker as a queer writer

Flesh is a Trap – brand new visual essay exploring body horror and transcendence in the work of Clive Barker by genre author Guy Adams (The World House)

Newly uncovered extended EPK interviews with Clive Barker and stars Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, and effects artist Bob Keen, shot during the making of Hellraiser, with a new introduction by Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Original 1987 Electronic Press Kit

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellraiser – archival interview with the actor

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser – archival interview with the iconic actor about his first appearance as ‘Pinhead’

Soundtrack Hell: The Story of the Abandoned Coil Score – archival interview with Coil member Stephen Thrower

Trailers and TV spots

Image gallery

Draft screenplays

Disc 2 Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Brand new audio commentary featuring Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Archival audio commentary with director Tony Randel, writer Peter Atkins and actor Ashley Laurence

Audio commentary with director Tony Randel and writer Peter Atkins

Hell Was What They Wanted! – brand new 80-minute appreciation of Hellbound, the Hellraiser mythos and the work of Clive Barker by horror authors George Daniel Lea (Born in Blood) and Kit Power (The Finite)

That Rat-Slice Sound – brand new appreciation of composer Christopher Young’s scores for Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser Ii by Guy Adams

Archival on-set interview with Clive Barker

Archival on-set interview with cast and crew

Behind the scenes footage

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellbound – archival interview about the actor’s return to the role of Frank Cotton

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellbound – archival interview with the iconic actor about his second appearance as ‘Pinhead’

Lost in the Labyrinth – archival featurette featuring interviews with Barker, Randel, Keen, Atkins and others

Trailers and TV spots

Image gallery

Disc 3 Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Alternative Unrated version (contains standard definition inserts)

Brand new audio commentary featuring Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Archival audio commentary with screenwriter Peter Atkins (Theatrical Cut only)

Archival audio commentary with director Anthony Hickox and actor Doug Bradley (Unrated Version only)

Previously unseen extended EPK featuring interviews with Clive Barker and Doug Bradley

Fx dailies

Time with Terri – archival interview with actor Paula Marshall

Raising Hell on Earth – archival interview with director Anthony Hickox

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser Iii – archival interview with the iconic actor about his third appearance as ‘Pinhead’

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Disc 4 Hellraiser: Bloodline