John Sayles’ Neo-Western Lone Star Has Been Restored In 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

Lone Star (1996) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
John Sayles’ neo-western mystery/thriller Lone Star (1996) has been digitally restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new 4k presentation at 2.39:1 aspect ratio features Dolby Vision/HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 soundtrack.

The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection arrives January 16, 2024, and includes one BD-100 with the film in 4k and one BD-50 with the newly-mastered film in 1080p along with new bonus features and an essay by scholar Domino Renee Perez.

The bonus features include a new conversation between Director John Sayles and filmmaker Gregory Nava, new interview with cinemtographer Stuart Dryburgh, and the film trailer.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director John Sayles and director of photography Stuart Dryburgh, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • New conversation between Sayles and filmmaker Gregory Nava
  • New interview with Dryburgh
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by scholar Domino Renee Perez

Synopsis: A keen observer of America’s social fabric, writer-director John Sayles uncovers the haunted past buried beneath a small Texas border town in this sprawling neo-western mystery. When a skeleton is discovered in the desert, lawman Sam Deeds (Chris Cooper), son of a legendary local sheriff, begins an investigation that will have profound implications both for him personally and for all of Rio County, a place still reckoning with its history of racial violence.

Sayles’s masterful film—novelistic in its intricacy and featuring a brilliant ensemble cast, including Joe Morton, Elizabeth Peña, and Kris Kristofferson—quietly subverts national mythmaking and lays bare the fault lines of life at the border.

Lone Star (1996) movie still
Lone Star (1996) movie still
Lone Star (1996) movie still
