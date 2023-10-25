John Sayles’ Neo-Western Lone Star Has Been Restored In 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

Lone Star (1996) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray The Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon

John Sayles’ neo-western mystery/thriller Lone Star (1996) has been digitally restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new 4k presentation at 2.39:1 aspect ratio features Dolby Vision/HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 soundtrack.

The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection arrives January 16, 2024, and includes one BD-100 with the film in 4k and one BD-50 with the newly-mastered film in 1080p along with new bonus features and an essay by scholar Domino Renee Perez.

The bonus features include a new conversation between Director John Sayles and filmmaker Gregory Nava, new interview with cinemtographer Stuart Dryburgh, and the film trailer.

Lone Star 4k Blu-ray 2-disc edition carries an MSRP of $49.95. Buy on Amazon

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director John Sayles and director of photography Stuart Dryburgh, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New conversation between Sayles and filmmaker Gregory Nava

New interview with Dryburgh

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by scholar Domino Renee Perez

Synopsis: A keen observer of America’s social fabric, writer-director John Sayles uncovers the haunted past buried beneath a small Texas border town in this sprawling neo-western mystery. When a skeleton is discovered in the desert, lawman Sam Deeds (Chris Cooper), son of a legendary local sheriff, begins an investigation that will have profound implications both for him personally and for all of Rio County, a place still reckoning with its history of racial violence.

Sayles’s masterful film—novelistic in its intricacy and featuring a brilliant ensemble cast, including Joe Morton, Elizabeth Peña, and Kris Kristofferson—quietly subverts national mythmaking and lays bare the fault lines of life at the border.